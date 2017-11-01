West Virginia schools to celebrate statewide College Application and Exploration Week

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Schools across the state will participate in the College Foundation of West Virginia’s (CFWV’s) College Application and Exploration Week initiative scheduled for November 6 – 10.

During the week, staff from participating schools – from pre-schools to adult learning centers – will provide students with age-appropriate information pertaining to colleges and careers. Students will learn about the importance of pursuing some form of college after high school, whether it is certificate and technical programs, two- and four-year degree programs or military service. School staff will help students who are of college-going age apply to the colleges and programs of their choice during the week.

“College Application and Exploration Week serves as a phenomenal way to open up the door of conversation about college,” said Dr. Paul Hill, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC). “While younger students are exploring careers and forming the concept of what ‘college’ is in their minds, older students are given that personalized one-on-one assistance to ensure that they have help navigating the path that’s right for them.”

Dr. Casey K. Sacks, Vice Chancellor of the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia (CTCS), noted the value of college exploration, even at an early age.

“It’s never too early to talk to students about the future,” Sacks said. “Research shows that students who are exposed to the concept of college early on inspires them and normalizes the idea of continuing an education beyond high school. More than half of all jobs in the state will require a postsecondary credential by 2020, so it’s crucial that students see college as the next step after graduation.”

Last year, more than 66,000 students in the state participated in College Application and Exploration Week activities. Nearly 5,000 college applications were completed by seniors through the week.

CFWV is a college- and career-planning initiative managed by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission in conjunction with the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, the West Virginia Department of Education and the Office of Secretary of Education and the Arts.

