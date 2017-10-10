West Virginia says it will get $1.9M in EpiPen settlement

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Tyler BarkerBy Oct 10, 2017, 14:53 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia health authorities say the state will get more than $1.9 million from a settlement with drug company Mylan Inc. over its emergency allergy injector.

The Department of Health and Human Resources Medicaid Fraud Control Unit says it resolves allegations that Mylan made false Medicaid statements by classifying EpiPen as a generic instead of brand-name product and lowering rebates.

According to West Virginia officials, all 50 states have entered into agreements with Mylan.

Department Inspector General Kathy Lawson says they worked with a team from the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units to resolve the case.

The state unit investigates allegations of health care fraud against the Medicaid program and abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of patients in Medicaid-funded facilities and residents in board and care facilities.

Tyler Barker

