West Virginia restaurant seeks owner of 1947 wedding ring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Workers at a West Virginia restaurant are looking for the owner of a wedding ring believed to be 70 years old.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the men’s gold ring inscribed with a message and a 1947 anniversary date was found in January at Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House in Huntington. The restaurant’s employees have had no luck finding the owner.

Restaurant owner Sally Tweel Carder says the ring was found near a coat rack, leading her to believe the ring may have been accidentally pulled off.

Carder says the ring has an attached guard indicating it may have been worn by someone else whose fingers were not as large as the original owner.

Carder previously ran a two-week newspaper ad and posted a notice at the restaurant’s front counter.

