    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News West Virginia requires drug screening in welfare program
    Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    West Virginia requires drug screening in welfare program

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 30, 2017, 21:07 pm

    6
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says it has begun drug screening applicants for its Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

    The screening requirement began last week.

    It’s part of a three-year pilot program approved by the Legislature last year and has received federal approval.

    According to state officials, applicants for the welfare assistance have to complete a drug screening questionnaire.

    Those suspected of illegal drug use will be sent for drug testing.

    Those who test positive will be referred to treatment and counseling and a job skills program.

    Called WV WORKS, the program provides monthly cash assistance to eligible families. Most people who receive a monthly check also get food stamps and Medicaid.

    They are required to meet low-income guidelines and complete work-related activities.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostNew River Community College And WVSU Join Together
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives