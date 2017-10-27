    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    West Virginia Ranks 1st in Annual Overdose Deaths

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 27, 2017, 09:58 am

    President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency on Thursday and announced new steps to combat the worst drug crisis in U.S. history.

    Here’s a look at the crisis, by the numbers:

    — Number of Americans addicted to opioids, which include prescription pain medications such as Vicodin and Percocet, along with illicit cousins such as heroin: 2.4 million.

    — Number of Americans who died from opioids and other drugs last year: 64,000, nearly twice the number of deaths from motor vehicle crashes.

    — Number of drug overdose deaths since 2000: more than 500,000, nearly 300,000 more than the number of murders involving guns.

    — State with the highest number of annual overdose deaths: California.

    — State with the highest annual rate of overdose deaths: West Virginia.

    Sources: U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

