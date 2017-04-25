WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia Raises Penalty For Punishing Whistleblowers
FeaturedNewsWatchState

West Virginia Raises Penalty For Punishing Whistleblowers

Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 25, 2017, 12:58 pm

57
1

A revised West Virginia law will increase the possible civil fine from $500 to $5,000 for government employers who threaten or retaliate against whistleblowers.

The measure, passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Jim Justice, also authorizes firing them instead of the possible six-month suspension under current law.

It clarifies that the fines are owed by the violators themselves, not their agencies, and says a court finding of a violation will be considered official misconduct and can be used for termination.

The law prohibits firing, threatening or retaliating against a worker for making a good faith effort to report about wrongdoing or waste.

Comments

comments

Previous PostJustice signs Higher Education Reform Bill
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter and Weekend Anchor in February, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives