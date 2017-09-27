WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
West Virginia polymer producer plans to close

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia polymer producer says it plans to halt operations.

Media outlets report the Mason County Commission was notified by M&G Polymers USA LLC that the Apple Grove plant will close.

The letter last week said all employees at the plant are affected but did not specify the total number.

Terry Tyzack, a spokesman for parent company M&G Chemicals, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, says the company is facing financial challenges and is working with lenders to address them.

