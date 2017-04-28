West Virginia narrows poll restriction on electioneering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia has narrowed the restriction on political signs and other electioneering to 100 feet of a voting side.

The change has been approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice.

The measure, which applies to early voting as well as Election Day, reduces the required distance for campaign activity from 300 feet when polls are open.

The restriction doesn’t apply to private property.

Sponsors say the change reflects federal court rulings since West Virginia imposed the wider limit where candidates and advocates are prohibited from displaying signs, distributing literature, cards or handbills, or soliciting petitions on behalf of candidates or ballot questions.

Violations are misdemeanors with fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.

Related

Comments

comments