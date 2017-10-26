    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia mayor sues city council for removing him
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

    West Virginia mayor sues city council for removing him

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 26, 2017, 10:00 am

    4
    0
    Advertisement

    RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of a West Virginia town has sued the city council for putting him on paid administrative leave and preventing him from doing his job while he is being investigated by state auditors.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber filed the lawsuit on Monday. The city council had previously asked Baber to resign because of some undocumented purchases found on his government credit card. Baber refused, and the council voted to remove him.

    Baber’s lawsuit says the council did not have the authority to remove him as mayor. It also says the council broke the law when they asked him to resign during a meeting that was closed to the public.

    Councilman Charles Toussieng told the newspaper the council did not do anything wrong.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWoodrow Wilson HS principal retiring after more than 35 years
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives