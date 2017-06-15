West Virginia man admits angry murder over words

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A 61-year-old West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting he shot his niece’s boyfriend once in the head during a night of drinking last September over something the other man said.

WCHS-TV reports that Keith Jones told authorities he never planned to kill Joe Williams inside Jones’ home south of Charleston.

Jones, missing a leg, arrived at Kanawha County Circuit Court in a wheelchair Wednesday wearing orange jail clothes.

Jones says all he remembers was that Williams said something, and that plus his attitude, “it kind of just ticked me off.”

Williams and Jones’ niece were staying with Jones until they could find their own place to live. They were celebrating Jones’ birthday that night.

He faces 10 to 40 years in prison at sentencing in July.

Related

Comments

comments