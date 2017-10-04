West Virginia Library Commission Launches New Website

Advertisement



Charleston, W. VA. – The West Virginia Library Commission is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The website features streamlined menus, simplified navigation, and a fresh, new look.

The new homepage features specific gateways for patrons who want to visit the state reference library, for librarians and trustees who need to access WVLC training and information material, and for the blind and physically handicapped. It also includes a direct link for visitors to find any public, academic, or special library in the state.

Other home page links include:

• Who We Are

• What We Do

• Latest News and Videos

• Helpful Resources

• FAQs

• Contact Us

“Our primary goal is to offer library visitors a quicker, easier way to find the information they need,” says WVLC Executive Secretary Karen Goff. “We are proud of the redesign and look forward to comments and suggestions as our online guests visit the new site.”

State residents can explore the redesigned WVLC website at www.librarycommission.wv.gov.

West Virginia Library Commission encourages lifelong learning, individual empowerment, civic engagement and an enriched quality of life by enhancing library and information services for all West Virginians. WVLC is an independent agency of the Office of the Secretary of Education and the Arts.

To learn more about the WVLC, please visit www.librarycommission.wv.gov or call us at 304-558-2041.

