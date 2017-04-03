WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News West Virginia Lawmakers Vote to Eliminate Wage Bonds
Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

West Virginia Lawmakers Vote to Eliminate Wage Bonds

Rachel AyersBy Apr 03, 2017, 21:47 pm

90
0

CHARLESTON– West Virginia’s House of Delegates has followed the Senate and voted to eliminate the state requirement that construction and mining companies post bonds to protect worker wages if they’ve operated in West Virginia less than five years.

The House Bill, approved 85-14 on Monday, would remove the bonding requirement but increase one possible criminal penalty for employers who knowingly relocate or dispose of assets to deprive workers of wages and fringe benefits.

The minimum fine for any person, firm or corporation convicted of the felony would remain $5,000 with the possible maximum fine doubling to $60,000.

In the past 10 years, the Division of Labor reports having cashed and paid $1 million in wages and benefits from bonds by 40 deadbeat companies.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTrump Donates First Three Months of Salary to Park Service
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Related articles

Fayette board signs agreement to stick with consolidation plan

Subaru Share the Love Event raises over $51,000 locally for United Way

House of Delegates approves amendments to medical marijuana bill

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives