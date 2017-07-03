WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
West Virginia Lawmakers Look To Introduce Sports Betting

Rebecca FernandezBy Jul 02, 2017, 20:47 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia lawmaker is eager for the state to be ready to introduce sports betting in the event that a U.S. Supreme Court case leads to the repeal of a nationwide ban.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Democratic Delegate Shawn Fluharty of Ohio calls it a “no-brainer” for West Virginia to allow sports betting to generate much-needed revenue for the state.

The country’s highest court last week agreed to hear New Jersey’s bid to allow sports betting at its casinos and racetracks. Legal sports gambling is allowed in Nevada and three other states that already had approved some form of wagering before a federal ban went into effect.

West Virginia was among give states supporting New Jersey’s effort to have the case heard by the Supreme Court.

