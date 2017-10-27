    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    West Virginia jail rates unchanging; counties owe $13.4M

    By Oct 27, 2017

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority has agreed to keep the per diem rate for inmates at $48.25 next year.

    According to the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, the authority board vote this week was unanimous.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the rate has been the same since 2013 and is one of the lowest in the country.

    According to state officials, West Virginia counties owe $13.4 million to the authority for housing inmates, and $5.7 million of that is more than 90 days overdue.

