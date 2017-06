CHARLESTON, WV (BY BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS) — West Virginia is one of seven states with a higher gasoline tax starting Saturday.

What’s actually going up in West Virginia is the floor on the varying tax on wholesale gasoline. The new floor is $3.04. So even though the average price at the pump is $2.26 a gallon right now in West Virginia, drivers will be taxed at the $3.04 price.

The upshot is an average tax increase of 3.5 cents a gallon.

