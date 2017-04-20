West Virginia Inmate Sentenced in Fatal Prison Stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE– An inmate at a maximum-security prison in West Virginia has been sentenced to 40 years in the fatal stabbing of another inmate.

Fayette County Prosecutor Larry Harrah says Stephen Branscome was sentenced for his guilty plea last month to second-degree murder.

Harrah says Branscome stabbed Russell Leon Hager to death with a makeshift weapon in the recreational yard at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

The prosecutor says Branscome’s sentence will run consecutive to other sentences imposed for attempted murder in Mercer County and for federal gun charges.

