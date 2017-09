Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia House Speaker Tim Armstead says Delegate Tony Lewis has died of cancer. The Preston County Republican was 59.

Armstead says in a news release that Lewis died Sunday.

Lewis was elected to the House of Delegates last November. Before that, he served in the West Virginia National Guard for 26 years. He also was an underground coal miner for 18 years.

Armstead says Lewis’ “dedication and work ethic left a lasting impression on all of us who worked with him.”

