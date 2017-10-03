West Virginia High Court to Hear School Consolidation Case

Advertisement



CHARLESTON– The West Virginia Supreme Court is going to hear a case involving the state education board’s rejection of Nicholas County’s plan to consolidate multiple schools into a single campus following flood damage.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the case will go before the state high court on Tuesday.

The state education board in June rejected the Nicholas County education board’s plan to consolidate Summersville, Richwood and Craigsville schools into a single campus near Summersville using Federal Emergency Management Agency money from deadly 2016 floods. But in August, Kanawha County Judge Duke Bloom reversed the state’s denial.

The proposed consolidated campus would combine the schools with Nicholas County High and the county’s vocational education center.

