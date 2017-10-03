West Virginia Has The Highest U.S. Student Loan Default Rate In The Nation

Advertisement



Students across the nation know the term “college budget” very well.

And after a new report from the U.S. Department of Education was released… students in West Virginia not only have to worry about getting good grades, paying rent, and buying food… but student loans also makes the list.

“Growing up, we all have these plans, to get the house and everything, but this damages it because we have to put so much money aside for this and spend years paying off loans and debt. It’s going to be hard,” Elizabeth Gramling, a student from WVU Tech Student, told us.

The Student Loan Default Rate in West Virginia is now 18.3 percent!

These records show that West Virginia has the highest default rate on college student loans in the nation…much higher than the national average of 11.5 percent.

But according to officials from West Virginia University, the news isn’t as bad as it sounds for local students.

“We’re ranked #1 in the state for the Pasco report on student return on investment, so students are able to make more in their careers than from any other school in the state. It makes them positioned to be able to go into the workforce and be in a better position after they graduate than any other school in the state.,” Jen Wood Cunningham, the Director of University Relations for WVU Tech, said.

However, Only one in four college students studying in West Virginia are able to get through school without taking on any student loans.

“We always have this little joke that the main plan is to be a doctor after this whole biology degree comes through, but I feel like I’m going to be a poor doctor because of all the student loans that are coming through,” added Elizabeth.

