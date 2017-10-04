WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
West Virginia guard unit flying to Puerto Rico

Tyler Barker Oct 04, 2017, 15:46 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Air National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing has sent a transport plane and crew from Charleston to support relief efforts in storm-damaged Puerto Rico.

According to the guard, the C-130 Hercules plane is transporting equipment from New York to Georgia before departing for the Caribbean island on Thursday.

Col. Randy Huffman, vice wing commander of the 130th Airlift Wing, says they’re helping in the efforts for American citizens in desperate need.

The U.S. territory’s governor said Tuesday the official death toll from Hurricane Maria increased to 34.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello also said he believes the hurricane that struck on Sept. 20 with winds over 150 mph caused $90 billion in damage across the island.

Tyler Barker

