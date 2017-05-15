WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured West Virginia Gets Additional $3.2M for Flood Recovery
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

West Virginia Gets Additional $3.2M for Flood Recovery

Rachel AyersBy May 15, 2017, 17:42 pm

1
0

CHARLESTON– West Virginia will receive an additional $3.2 million from the federal government for disaster recovery efforts.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the community development block grant funding Monday.

A statement released by the West Virginia senators says it brings the total the state will receive to help in disaster recovery efforts to more than $107 million.

Flooding last June killed 23 people statewide and destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, businesses, schools and infrastructure.

Comments

comments

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives