West Virginia gets $510,000 Restitution In Highway Case

Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 01, 2017, 14:47 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says in a news release that Dennis Corp. of Columbia, South Carolina, and Mark Rudolph Whitt, who is the former president and owner of Bayliss and Ramey Inc. near Winfield, were ordered to pay a combined $500,000 in restitution to the state. In addition, Andrew P. Nichols agreed to pay $10,000 for his role in facilitating the scheme as manager of Dennis Corp.’s West Virginia operation.

Federal prosecutors say the scheme conspired to steer $1.5 million of West Virginia highways projects to Dennis Corp. for bribes and kickbacks between 2008 and 2014. Ex-Division of Highways employee Bruce Kenney III was sentenced to 21 months in prison for wire and tax fraud.

