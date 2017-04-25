West Virginia gets $104 million more for flood recovery, wants $400 million more

West Virginia has received more than $100 million in additional funds to assist with flood recovery from the devastating June 2016 flood and is making an additional request for $400 more as the one-year anniversary approaches, state officials said.

The state has received a $104 million Community Development Block Grant/Disaster Recovery grant from The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a news release from the state Commerce Department. The funding gives the state significant flexibility in determining how best to use these funds to meet the state’s greatest unmet needs from the devastating June 23, 2016, flood.

State officials said the funds are intended primarily to restore housing, but infrastructure and economic revitalization activities also are eligible for funding.

Meanwhile, two information fairs are planned in May for flood victims as the one-year anniversary of the deadly flood in West Virginia nears, state officials said.

The RISE on the Road resource forums are scheduled 3 p.m., May 1 at Clendenin Middle School/Health Clinic, 107 Koontz Ave. in Clendenin and May 4 at White Sulphur Springs Civic Center, 24 Tressel St. in White Sulphur Springs, according to a news release from the state Commerce Office.

RISE West Virginia is the state’s long-term recovery initiative aimed at revitalizing local economies affected by the June 2016 flooding.

The sessions are free and the public is encouraged to attend. Participants are encouraged to register to enable organizers to prepare materials. Visit wvcommerce.org/RISE-Kanawha or wvcommerce.org/RISE-Greenbrier.

“Our message is simple but powerful: resources are available to help West Virginia’s remaining flood victims,” Gov. Jim Justice said in the news release. “I am pleased to announce that as we approach our one year anniversary of the worst disaster I have ever witnessed, I, along with our congressional delegation, have secured $104 million in additional funds to assist with our unmet needs. These funds will help move our great state forward in its long-term recovery and resiliency strategy. We need more, but it is a start.”

Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher is working with the state’s congressional delegation to secure additional funds.

“We believe we have the data that shows Congress that West Virginia needs more. Despite the money that the state has received, there remain tremendous unmet needs. We are ready to make an additional request that could total more than $400 million and we are working every single day to tell West Virginia’s story,” Thrasher said.

The state’s full recovery plan can be viewed at wvcommerce.org/WVDisasterRecovery.

