West Virginia fugitive captured in Thomasville, NC

THOMASVILLE, NC (WXII.com) – A fugitive on the run from West Virginia was captured in Thomasville on Thursday.

Thomasville police said they were contacted by West Virginia authorities that Michael Hall, 29, was possibly staying at a home in their city.

Investigators said Hall removed an ankle monitoring device and had absconded from West Virginia on charges of assault by strangulation and attempted second-degree sexual assault.

Police found Hall at 222 Center Street in Thomasville, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Hall was taken to the Davidson County Jail to await extradition. His bail was set at $1 million.

During the search for Hall, officers found a small marijuana plant and drug paraphernalia inside the home. Drug charges are pending.

