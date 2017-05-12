West Virginia first-grader brings unloaded handgun to school

STONEWOOD, W.Va. (AP) – Officials are investigating after a first-grader brought an unloaded handgun to school in Harrison County.

Harrison County school Superintendent Mark Manchin told The Exponent Telegram in Clarksburg that the girl apparently brought the gun to show classmates at Norwood Elementary. Manchin said children were never in harm’s way.

The newspaper said several children reported the gun to school officials after seeing the girl show it to another student.

The girl was sent home, and she and her parents will meet with Manchin on Friday.

Related

Comments

comments