    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch West Virginia court rejects challenge in delayed DUI case
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    West Virginia court rejects challenge in delayed DUI case

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 02, 2017, 09:38 am

    11
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s highest court has rejected a driver’s contention that the two years it took for his drunken driving arrest to his license suspension violated his constitutional right to due process.

    Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman writes that the 23-month delay between Jerry Straub’s arrest by a Ceredo police officer in January 2011, and the Division of Motor Vehicles order revoking his license was “excessive and unreasonable.”

    However, she writes he was unable to show “actual prejudice” from the delay.

    His misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence was dismissed two months after his arrest.

    Straub, a pharmaceutical sales representative, challenged the suspension at a hearing delayed until March 10, 2015, followed by a decision Feb. 22, 2016.

    In a dissent, Justice Menis Ketchum calls the five-year process “completely unreasonable.”

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostPolice: Girl, 9, shot with BB gun while trick-or-treating
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives