West Virginia contractors chosen for post-flood construction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Development Office says four contractors have been chosen for housing-related construction under the RISE WV Housing Program designed to help residents affected by the June 2016 floods.

The state is providing two housing programs for eligible applicants funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The contractors Appalachia Service Project in Brenton, River Valley Remodeling LLC in Charleston, Thompson Construction in Lavalette and Dan Hill Construction Co. in Gauley Bridge.

In June, the state requested proposals for structural renovations, turnkey residential property reconstruction and manufactured housing unit replacement.

