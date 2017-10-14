    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    West Virginia Child Killed in Driveway Accident
    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 14, 2017, 18:09 pm

    COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia sheriff says a 3-year-old boy was killed when a visitor to the boy’s home ran over him while backing out of the driveway.

    Multiple media outlets report Braxton Conley died Thursday night. Jackson County Sheriff Tony Boggs said some people had come to the boy’s home to visit his family.

    When the visitors left, Boggs said everyone thought the boy was inside watching TV. The driver of the car did not see the boy behind him and backed over him with the vehicle.

    Police have not filed charges related to the death. An investigation is ongoing. Family members said Braxton was a “happy go lucky little boy.”

    Rebecca Fernandez

