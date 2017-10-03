WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch West Virginia Attorney General Transfers $1M to State Police
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

West Virginia Attorney General Transfers $1M to State Police

Rachel AyersBy Oct 03, 2017, 16:42 pm

4
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON– West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his agency is transferring $1 million to the state police in an effort to end a backlog of drug testing in criminal cases.

Morrisey announced the funding at a news conference at the state Capitol in Charleston. He says the transfer was made possible as the result of settlements with drug wholesalers accused of flooding the state with millions of prescription pain pills.

State police Superintendent Jan Cahill says he appreciates the funding and says “it will go a long way.” The State Police Forensic Laboratory examines drug seizures from every police department.

Morrisey says “we have to make sure that we end this terrible backlog.”

Morrisey’s office also gave the state police $1 million last year to hire additional analysts, offer overtime and purchase necessary equipment.

Comments

comments

Previous PostFree BBQ lunch Thursday to thank police, fire, EMT's and public servants
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives