West Virginia Attorney General Transfers $1M to State Police

Advertisement



CHARLESTON– West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his agency is transferring $1 million to the state police in an effort to end a backlog of drug testing in criminal cases.

Morrisey announced the funding at a news conference at the state Capitol in Charleston. He says the transfer was made possible as the result of settlements with drug wholesalers accused of flooding the state with millions of prescription pain pills.

State police Superintendent Jan Cahill says he appreciates the funding and says “it will go a long way.” The State Police Forensic Laboratory examines drug seizures from every police department.

Morrisey says “we have to make sure that we end this terrible backlog.”

Morrisey’s office also gave the state police $1 million last year to hire additional analysts, offer overtime and purchase necessary equipment.

Related

Comments

comments