West Virginia attorney general announces Kmart settlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia attorney general has announced a $100,000 settlement with Kmart, settling allegations that the corporation failed to pass on retail savings from the sale of generic prescription drugs to consumers.

The Kmart Corp. denies any wrongdoing in the settlement signed in July.

According to the attorney general’s office, it follows previous settlements of $4.9 million with Rite Aid, $1.35 million with Kroger, $1 million with CVS and $575,000 with Walgreens.

The settlement agreement says it applies to generic prescription medications for cash customers who aren’t eligible for insurance coverage or participating in other drug discount programs.

