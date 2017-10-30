West Virginia arts programs to be topic for public meeting in Beckley

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The West Virginia Division of Culture and History (WVDCH) and its citizen advisory board, West Virginia Commission on the Arts, will host a public comment meeting about the state’s arts programs and activities in Beckley Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at WVU Tech’s Carter Hall, 512 South Kanawha Street. It is free and open to the public.

“It is important for us to be certain that the state’s arts programs and activities are reaching as many West Virginians as possible and that we provide contemporary services that meet the needs of our arts community, from individual artists to arts organizations and community projects,” said Randall Reid-Smith, commissioner for the WVDCH. “This meeting provides us opportunities to share news about our programs and to engage people in a discussion about arts in our state.”

“Members of the West Virginia Commission on the Arts will join division staff members at this open forum,” said Reid-Smith. “We invite the public to offer their suggestions, observations and comments about state-funded grant programs and services for West Virginia artists and arts organizations. As we develop strategic plans, we want to be certain that we are incorporating the ideas and recommendations of West Virginians.”

The commission provides guidance to the division in establishing the state’s arts plan and is responsible for approving grant awards made with federal and state funds.

Public comments at this meeting are scheduled in 10-minute intervals on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees who want their comments to become part of the public record should submit those comments in writing. People who cannot attend can share their thoughts by submitting written comments.

To schedule a comment time or to submit written comments, contact Deborah Haught at (304) 558-0240, ext. 714 or debbie.r.haught@wv.gov. AV services to accompany the presentation must be requested by November 1st.

The West Virginia Division of Culture and History is proud to be able to present its programs at no charge to the public, but without a solution to the state’s budget situation, this could be the last year that programs of this type could be offered. The division, led by Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith, is an agency within the Office of Secretary of Education and the Arts with Gayle Manchin, cabinet secretary. It brings together the past, present and future through programs and services focusing on archives and history, arts, historic preservation and museums. For more information about the division’s programs, events and sites, visit www.wvculture.org. The Division of Culture and History is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

