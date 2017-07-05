West Virginia ACLU files lawsuit over Facebook post arrest

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man is suing state and county officials for violating his First Amendment rights after he was arrested for a Facebook post that officials contended was a terroristic threat.

News outlets report the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a lawsuit Friday stating state police and the Hancock County prosecutor’s office wrongfully arrested and pursued prosecution against David Jones in 2015.

The lawsuit says Jones was arrested without a warrant and held for nearly a month with bail set at a high amount for a post criticizing county officials that read, “I will hunt them down and put a bullet in their head (if) ANYTHING drug related ever happens to either of my girls.”

The criminal case against Jones was dismissed in 2016.

