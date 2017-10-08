West Virginia “2017 Roads To Prosperity” Referendum Passes!

Advertisement



Many West Virginians headed to the polls this Saturday to vote on the “2017 Roads to Prosperity” Referendum.

The polls opened at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and closed at 7:30 p.m. The vote was decide whether the West Virginia Legislature should have the authority to borrow $1.6 billion to pay for a slate of proposed road projects.

“I think it’d be better if we pay for the roads and stuff ahead of time instead of trying to do it as we go. I think it’ll help all 55 counties, so I think I’m gonna vote yes!” said Len Hanger, a resident of Fayette County.

And the results came back In Len Hangers favor, and the 2017 referendum has passed with more than 70 % of the state voting “yes” for the bond.

There are 40 projects that are ready to begin in 22 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. The most expensive project is to revitalize bridges along Interstate 70.

“I think the state taking on debts is worrisome at best, and I’m not against raising gas taxes to pay for roads. How else are we going to pay for them?,” said David Bennett, a resident of Fayette County.

At 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night the results rolled in showing that the road bond had passed. It needed a simple majority, which means any percentage above 50% to pass. West Virginia exceeded that by a land slide!

