West Virgina vs. Kansas

Paloma VillicanaBy Sep 24, 2017, 00:40 am

Lawrence, Kansas (WOAY) – The Mountaineers opened their Big 12 schedule at Kansas with a win 56-34. WVU is 3-1 overall and first in the Big 12. The Mountaineers will play next at TCU on Saturday 9/30.

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

