WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured West Nile Virus Found In Mosquitos in Cabell County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

West Nile Virus Found In Mosquitos in Cabell County

Rebecca FernandezBy Jun 22, 2017, 09:43 am

117
1

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department said a mosquito sample tested positive for the West Nile virus.

According to a news release, officials made the announcement on Wednesday that a positive sample was detected in Cabell county. Health officials said they’ve been monitoring the virus in the mosquito populations. The mosquitoes are trapped and sent to the West Virginia office of laboratory services for testing.

The Health Department is working with residents and businesses in the affected area to remove all possible mosquito breeding zones.

Health Department officials are urging residents to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. Officials said to follow the “four d’s”- dress (wear long sleeves and pants outdoors), deter (use repellents), dusk (avoid peak mosquito hours during dawn and dusk) and drain (remove all standing water).

Comments

comments

Previous PostCindy headed for WV; Heavy rain expected Friday night
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives