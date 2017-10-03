Wellness fair brings Halloween fun and education to the community

Advertisement



BEAVER, W.Va. Oct. 2, 2017 – The Erma Byrd Center and Allied Health Wing are collaborating to bring

public awareness to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This trick-or-treat themed event will draw in

students and the general public to receive substance abuse prevention information, blood pressure and

glucose checks, flu shots, hearing tests and much more.

Tricks and Treats for a Healthier You is a wellness fair which brings free wellness check-ups and

information about local health resources to West Virginians. Students from Allied Health programs will

have the opportunity to show their skills by assisting medical professionals in providing finger sticks for

blood glucose checks, blood pressure checks and a variety of physical therapy activities.

“This event is so exciting because it not only allows our students to get experience working with real

patients and assisting them with medical needs, but it also provides an opportunity to educate the

public on the importance of health maintenance,” said Erma Byrd Center Director Lisa Moten.

In addition to health education, there will be a student costume contest with cash prizes up to $75 and

raffle tickets to purchase for prize baskets. The event is Friday, October 20, from 11 am until 2 pm;

however, the Red Cross Blood Mobile will be available for all to donate from 10 am until 2 pm.

Vendors include (but are not limited to) the following: Bluefield State College; College Suicide

Awareness; the Red Cross Blood Mobile; the Women’s Resource Center (Beckley, WV); Women’s, Infants

and Children (WIC); Raleigh County Health Department – Flu Shots; Against Tobacco Coalition; Erma Byrd

Center Impairment Goggles Activity; Sam’s Vision; Visiting Angels of Southern WV; Raleigh County

Commission on Aging; Raleigh Hearing Center; Beckley Fire Department; Substance Abuse Prevention;

Panhandle In-home Support Services; Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc.; Balanced Life Studio –Yoga;

Beckley Kiwanas; Mountain State Healing Spring Medspa and Mountain State Ear Nose & Throat (ENT).

This event is being sponsored by Bluefield State College, Concord University, Marshall University, New

River Community and Technical College and the Erma Byrd Center & Allied Health Wing.

Related

Comments

comments