Week 7 High School Football Scoreboard
Week 7 High School Football Scoreboard

Matt DigbyBy Oct 07, 2017, 01:18 am

Independence 26, #12 Summers County 6 (Game of the Week)

#7 James Monroe 52, #13 Westside

Princeton 49, #12 Oak Hill

#5 Midland Trail 42, Liberty 16

#1 Bluefield 42, #8 Point Pleasant 13

#8 Webster County 35, Meadow Bridge 14

#10 Parkersburg 34, Woodrow Wilson 8

Tolsia 48, #9 Mount View 36

#15 Pocahontas County 34, Greenbrier West 21

PikeView 41, Wyoming East 14

Braxton County 28, #15 Nicholas County 20

Valley 13, Lincoln County 12 (OT)

Lord Botetourt 48, Greenbrier East 7

River View 20, Montcalm 8

