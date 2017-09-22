WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Week 5 Game of the Week Preview – Fayetteville
Week 5 Game of the Week Preview – Fayetteville

Matt DigbyBy Sep 21, 2017, 23:46 pm

WOAY – Hear from the Fayetteville Pirates as they prepare for Friday’s matchup against Oak Hill in our Game of the Week!

