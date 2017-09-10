WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Week 2: WVU Home Opener vs. East Carolina

By Paloma Villicana Sep 10, 2017

Morgantown (WOAY) – A big home opener for the Mountaineers as they took this win at halftime 49-3 and finished the game 56 to 20. Kyzir White had two picks in the game. Justin Crawford ran for 118 yards and had two scores. Quarterback, Will Grier ran for 352 yards and made five touchdowns in today’s game. The Mountaineers will play another home game next weekend, September 15th at 12:00 p.m against Delaware State.

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia.

