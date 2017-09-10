Week 2: Bluefield College vs. Edward Waters College

Advertisement



Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Rams are coming off a close loss at Cumberland University last week (24-17). Today they played their home opener against Edward Waters College in front of a big crowd. The Rams put on a show for their fans taking the win 19-0. Bluefield plays at Southeastern University next Saturday, August 19th at 7:00 p.m

