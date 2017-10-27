Week 10 Games of the Week Preview

WOAY – The 5th Quarter presented by Wendy’s of Southern West Virginia is back Friday, and there will be two Games of the Week, as James Monroe visits Bluefield and Nicholas County heads to PikeView.
The Mavericks enter Week 10 ranked fifth in Class AA, having won seven straight since their early-season home loss to Point Pleasant. They have an opportunity to secure multiple home games in the playoffs with a good performance at Mitchell Stadium. The Beavers, meanwhile, have been ranked first since the initial Class AA poll, and are going for a perfect regular season.
Nicholas County is back in the top 16 after last Friday’s win against Midland Trail, as the Grizzlies have bounced back from consecutive losses earlier in the season. Most of the opponents they’ve faced in this homestretch are also in the running for playoff berths. PikeView has risen up to #12 after five straight wins, having scored at least 40 points in each of those contests. The Panthers have recovered from an up-and-down start to 2017 to control their own destiny for a postseason berth.
Paloma and Matt will have highlights Friday at 11.