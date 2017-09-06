Week 1 College Football Honors

WOAY – Virginia Tech won the season-opening matchup with West Virginia on Sunday, but teams were winners when it came to weekly conference awards.
WVU’s Will Grier was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week, after passing for 371 yards and three touchdowns, the best performance for a debuting Mountaineer quarterback. He was the league’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year in the summer.
Virginia Tech had three players receive ACC honors, claiming the conference’s Rookie (Josh Jackson), Linebacker (Andrew Motuapuaka), and Receiver (Cam Phillips) of the Week. Jackson accounted for two total touchdowns, one of those being a pass to Phillips, while Motuapuaka recorded 12 tackles, nine of them solo.
West Virginia fell out of the top 25 in both the AP and Coaches polls, and hosts East Carolina at noon Saturday. Virginia Tech is #18 in both polls, and will play Delaware Saturday at Lane Stadium.