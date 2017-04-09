WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Breaking News Weather service: Wildfire Danger High in West Virginia
Breaking NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

Weather service: Wildfire Danger High in West Virginia

Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 09, 2017, 20:37 pm

105
1

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The National Weather Service said warm, dry conditions and gusty winds have increased the chances for wildfires in West Virginia.

The weather service said in a news release Sunday that outdoor burning is considered extremely dangerous.

The statement said residents should be aware of heat and sparks while operating equipment and avoid smoking in wooded areas.

Outdoor burning is only allowed through May 31 between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. and limited to brush, leaves, yard clippings and other vegetative materials.

Residents could faces fines if a fire they started escapes and causes a wildfire or forest fire. State law requires a safety strip or ring at least 10 feet wide around outdoor fires to prevent them from spreading into woods.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia State @ Concord
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter and Weekend Anchor in February, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Related articles

Richwood Continues The Anti-Consolidation Fight

Eyre, Charleston Gazette-Mail win Pulitzer for investigative reporting

Chief: 2 adults dead, 2 students hospitalized

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives