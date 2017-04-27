WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State Wayne County Board of Education cuts 84 positions
StateTop Stories

Wayne County Board of Education cuts 84 positions

Scott PickeyBy Apr 27, 2017, 10:39 am

25
0

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) – The Wayne County Board of Education has decided to eliminate 84 jobs to balance the budget.

News outlets report the board made the cuts at a special meeting Tuesday to account for a multi-million dollar shortfall. The cuts will consolidate and eliminate positions.

School Superintendent David Roach says that if the board hadn’t approved the changes, the state would have possibly made the cuts.

The school system hopes to have the budget approved by the State Board of Education in May.

Comments

comments

Previous PostState Supreme Court hears argument in a hate crime case
Scott Pickey

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives