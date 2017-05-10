WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Wayne accident kills two, injures one

By May 10, 2017

WAYNE, WV (BY: SEAN DELANCEY, WCHS/WVAH) — An accident Tuesday along U.S. Route 152 in Lavalette sparked a fire hot enough to melt the backside of a car.

Two Wayne residents died in the wreck and a third was injured.

