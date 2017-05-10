Wayne accident kills two, injures one

Paul Murphy drove up seconds after the crash and jumped in to help.”I saw a car engulfed in flames, woman crawling out of the side of her vehicle,” Murphy said, “My first thought was to help her.”

Murphy pulled the injured woman to his van and checked if anyone else was in her car.

“I thought whoever is in the other car is obviously is obviously gone,” he said.

He dialed 911 then got nervous as the flames spread to both cars.

Minutes after he backed up one car exploded.

“By the time the fire department, paramedics showed up, I mean they backed up a bit, but it blew,” he said.

Murphy said he didn’t think before running toward the flames and helping the woman.

“My first thought was to help somebody,” he said, “I would want someone to help me.”

He said the crash has shaken him.

“I thought about the fact that we can lose our life like that,” he said, “wake up and not know.”

He’s putting his faith in god and taking his foot off the gas pedal.

“Slow down when it’s wet. We don’t have as much control when it’s wet,” he said.

The Wayne Sheriff’s Department has not released the victims names or a cause of the crash.

They did say this was one of four crashes in the county during Tuesday’s afternoon showers.