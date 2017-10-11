WATCH THIS: Video of argument between patient and doctor goes viral

Advertisement



The video recording of an argument between a doctor and a patient is getting a lot of attention online, with more than 100,000 views and 2,500 shares. Plus, comments from people both outraged and in defense of the doctor.

The video was posted by the patient, Jessica Stipe, on Facebook. It shows the patient asking for her money back after waiting an hour and 45 minutes, as the doctor yells, “Do you want to be seen or not!?”

In the video, when Stipe responds telling the doctor, Dr. Peter Gallogly at Gainesville After Hours Clinic, that she wants to go home and get in bed.

Dr. Gallogly yells back, “Then fine, get the hell out. Get your money and get the hell out.” Later yelling, “If you go to care spot, you’re waiting for 3 hours. Go to the ER and wait for 9 hours.”

She went into Gainesville After Hours Clinic at 6:30 in the afternoon, with symptoms she said were later diagnosed as Pneumonia.

“I didn’t get called back very quickly, I did ask if they were running behind, and I was told about 15 minutes, which is not bad,” said Stipe. “I finally got to the point where I decided I’ll go elsewhere, I needed to come home and catch my breath, I wasn’t feeling well. I did request back the money I had paid. The doctor came out just like that, I tried to be calm with him and tell him how I was feeling, he did not want to hear it. I mean the video speaks for itself.”

She said she had no idea her daughter was recording when Gallogly got aggressive. “She has an iPhone 7+, it’s not a small phone. So her phone is gripped around it, he forced the phone out of my baby’s hand. She said give me my phone back, and that’s when you see the scuffle on the video where he shoved her, and then he turned around went through his lobby and down the hallway with her phone.”

Gallogly is a UF Med School graduate who started practicing medicine in 2001. He has not been involved in any previous discipline cases or complaints.

“Beyond that video, I had one interaction with the doctor, and that’s when he came in , picked up the cup, and walked off the room, didn’t ask my symptoms, nothing,” said Stipe, who is considering filing a lawsuit. “I think I’m going to stick with my primary.”

Stipe called GPD at the time of the incident, who said they have opened a criminal investigation. The owner of the clinic, Matthew Odom, had no comment.

Related

Comments

comments