Watch LIVE at 11 a.m.: Manchin discusses harmful impact of healthcare bill on opioid crisis

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will join U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol (SVC 201) today, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. to highlight the devastating impact that the Senate Republican healthcare bill would have on curbing the opioid epidemic in their states and around the nation.

Additional speakers include Michael Botticelli, Executive Director, Grayken Center for Addiction Medicine at Boston Medical Center, Dr. John W. Aldis, a family medicine doctor in Jefferson County, West Virginia and Shelby, an opioid treatment patient currently in recovery from West Virginia.

To watch the news conference live, click here.

