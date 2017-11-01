    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured WATCH: Cop hits deer at over 100 mph
    FeaturedNational News

    WATCH: Cop hits deer at over 100 mph

    Scott PickeyBy Oct 31, 2017, 20:01 pm

    5
    0
    Advertisement

    CAMBRIDGE, MN – Dashcam footage released by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a medium-sized doe panics and sprints in front of a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call with lights and sirens on.

    The unnamed deputy was responding to a call about a man with a gun at a restaurant just before 6:30 a.m., the Isanti County News reports.

    He was traveling at 114 mph just north of Cambridge when the deer jumped in front of his cruiser. Miraculously, the deputy kept control of his vehicle even though the hood flew up and smashed into his windshield.

    Story from WCCO-TV in Minneapolis.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous Post8 Dead And Several Injured After Motorist Struck Crowd
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives