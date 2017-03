The Magistrate Court of Raleigh County has issued a warrant for arrest for felony escape in violation of “escape from custody of the commissioner of corrections.”

Jason Ancell is a white male, approximately 5 foot 7, roughly 145 pounds with hazel eyes, tattoos and multiple scars on his head.

If anyone has any information please call the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.

