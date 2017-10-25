W.Va. State University Vice President Named to National Agriculture Board

Advertisement



INSTITUTE, W.Va. – West Virginia State University Vice President for Research and Public Service Dr. Orlando F. McMeans has been named Chair-elect of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU) Board on Agriculture Assembly (BAA).

BAA is a unit of APLU’s Commission on Food, Environment and Renewable Resources that promotes agriculture in all of its phases, including food, environment, natural resources and international, throughout the land-grant university system, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the territories of the Pacific and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“It is an honor to be named Chair-elect of the APLU Board on Agriculture Assembly,” McMeans said. “I look forward to working with my fellow land-grant administrators to collectively advance the national and international conversations around food and agriculture in the university system.”

In his role as WVSU’s Vice President for Research and Public Service, McMeans oversees the University’s growing agricultural research portfolio and extension service programming efforts, which have focused on alternative agriculture initiatives to help West Virginia’s small farm enterprises.

With a membership of 237 public research universities, land-grant institutions, state university systems and affiliated organizations, APLU’s agenda is built on the three pillars of increasing degree completion and academic success, advancing scientific research, and expanding engagement.

The association’s work is furthered by an advocacy arm that works with Congress and the administration, as well as the media, to advance federal policies that strengthen public universities and benefit the students they serve.

